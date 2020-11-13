The Doctor Is In: Milestones in the first year of life

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nancy Wood from Children’s Medical Group joins WKRG News 5 again this week to discuss first-year milestones.
Here are some FAQs:
Do all babies meet their milestones at the same time?
- For the most part, yes.
- Slightly delayed for premature infants.
- The range of normal for many milestones is wider than expected.
What are some “red flag” milestones?
- 2 months: social smile.
- 6 months: hand-transferring.
What do I do if I think my baby is behind?
- Evaluation by the pediatrician
Does my pediatrician check my baby at each visit for these milestones?
- Yes- sometimes informally by monitoring baby’s actions in the exam room and sometimes by formally asking questions or having the caretaker fill out a questionnaire
Is there anything I can do to help my baby stay on track?
- Communication: reading, narrating the day.
- Gross Motor: tummy time, plenty of free-play on the floor with different levels to pull-up on.
- Fine Motor: blocks, crayons, finger foods.
- Problem-Solving: not always “coming to the rescue”.
- Personal-Social: modeling appropriate interactions
Since we are in the pandemic, would not being in daycare be a disadvantage to my baby?
- No, it should not be as long as there is a loving, interactive caregiver present
