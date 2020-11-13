The Doctor Is In: Milestones in the first year of life

The Doctor Is In

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nancy Wood from Children’s Medical Group joins WKRG News 5 again this week to discuss first-year milestones.

Here are some FAQs:

Do all babies meet their milestones at the same time?
  • For the most part, yes.
  • Slightly delayed for premature infants.
  • The range of normal for many milestones is wider than expected.
What are some “red flag” milestones?
  • 2 months: social smile.
  • 6 months: hand-transferring.
What do I do if I think my baby is behind?
  • Evaluation by the pediatrician
Does my pediatrician check my baby at each visit for these milestones?
  • Yes- sometimes informally by monitoring baby’s actions in the exam room and sometimes by formally asking questions or having the caretaker fill out a questionnaire
Is there anything I can do to help my baby stay on track?
  • Communication: reading, narrating the day.
  • Gross Motor: tummy time, plenty of free-play on the floor with different levels to pull-up on.
  • Fine Motor: blocks, crayons, finger foods.
  • Problem-Solving: not always “coming to the rescue”.
  • Personal-Social: modeling appropriate interactions
Since we are in the pandemic, would not being in daycare be a disadvantage to my baby?
  • No, it should not be as long as there is a loving, interactive caregiver present

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories