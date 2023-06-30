MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The number of knee replacement surgeries continues to grow each year. Joining us on The Doctor is In is Dr. Matthew Barber, orthopedic surgeon from Alabama Orthopedic Clinic, to discuss knee replacement surgery and why it has become so popular.
Dr. Barber answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is outpatient knee replacement surgery?
- How has technology changed with knee replacement surgery over the years?
- What are a few things to expect following a knee replacement?
- How long is the recovery / physical therapy?
- How long can a knee replacement last?
- When should someone be evaluated for knee arthritis or a consult for a joint replacement?