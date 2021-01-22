The Doctor is in: Injuries to Female Athletes

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Joanne Baird, MD with Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehab discusses injuries to female athletes in today’s “Doctor is In.”
Questions Discussed with Devon Walsh:
- What are the most common athletic injuries for female athletes?
- Why are women more prone to these injuries?
- What can female athletes do to help prevent or minimize their risk?
- Why should we care about gender differences?
- What is the female athlete triad and why is it important?
- What is the biggest difference between male and female youth athletes?
- Is there a difference between male and female ACL injury risk?
Watch the Facebook Live that aired after WKRG News 5 above.