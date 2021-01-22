The Doctor is in: Injuries to Female Athletes

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Joanne Baird, MD with Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehab discusses injuries to female athletes in today’s “Doctor is In.”

Questions Discussed with Devon Walsh:

  1. What are the most common athletic injuries for female athletes?
  2. Why are women more prone to these injuries?
  3. What can female athletes do to help prevent or minimize their risk?
  4. Why should we care about gender differences?
  5. What is the female athlete triad and why is it important?
  6. What is the biggest difference between male and female youth athletes?
  7. Is there a difference between male and female ACL injury risk?

Watch the Facebook Live that aired after WKRG News 5 above.

