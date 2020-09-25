The Doctor Is In: Genetic Counseling & Genetic Testing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Skyler Martin with Southern Cancer Center sits down alongside WKRG’s Devon Walsh to talk about genetic counseling & genetic testing.
The following is a statement from Southern Cancer Center:
We don’t just treat cancer, we manage the risk. At Southern Cancer Center, we offer comprehensive counseling and genetic testing for patients with a significant family and/or personal history of cancer, at our locations on both sides of Mobile Bay. More info on our website – www.SouthernCancerCenter.com/genetic-testingSouthern Cancer Center
Watch the full segment above.
