The Doctor Is In: Entering cold and flu season during a pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nancy Wood from Children’s Medical Group sits down with WKRG News 5 to touch on the topic of cold and flu season whilst under a pandemic.

Here are some FAQs: Common Cold v. Sinus Infection v. Flu v. RSV v. COVID v. Allergies

How are these illnesses similar?

-All can present with runny nose accompanied by or followed by cough

-Flu typically has prolonged fever/body aches

-Eye involvement is more common in allergies, itchiness/sneezing

-Common cold may have fever at the beginning of the illness; sinus infection/ear infection

typically presents with fever later in the course of illness

-RSV is typically younger children- presents as the common cold in older children- wheezing

-COVID can present with ANY or none of these symptoms!

How can a doctor tell the difference?

-It is impossible to differentiate COVID clinically from the other illnesses

-The other illnesses are differentiated based on the history and physical exam

-Duration of illness

-Severity of illness

-Performing labs

Importance of a pediatrician/medical home- the doctor knows your child and medical history

What is the treatment for each?

-Allergy medication (intranasal steroids/oral antihistamines)

-Antibiotics for sinus infection

-Antiviral for the flu, especially in patient populations with increased vulnerability (under 5,

especially under 2) or children with underlying medical conditions

-Common cold- supportive care

-RSV- supportive care and sometimes breathing treatments

-COVID- supportive care unless hospitalization is required- thankfully, this is rare

When do I need to go to the doctor?

-Child not acting like himself- fussier/not eating or drinking

-Fever for more than 3 or 4 days

-Symptoms worsening after 5-7 days

-Known exposure to COVID

When do I need to go back to the doctor?

-Doctor will tell you when to follow up

-In general, not improving in 3-4 days

-Appearance of new symptoms

I have some medicine from a previous illness, should I go ahead and start that?

-No; best to stick with OTC meds approved for your child until seen by doc- may not be appropriate for the new illness

When can I give my child OTC cough medication?

-AAP says 6-years-old for OTC cold/cough meds

-Honey is an excellent cough suppressant for children over 12-months-old

-saline/suction for younger children

What temperature is a fever?

-100.4 F; just like 97.6 does not cause concern, 99.6 should not; contrary to popular belief

When do I need to keep my child home from school/daycare?

-Certainly for fever

-Cough that is disruptive or causes vomiting

-Child appears ill

-During the pandemic, any known exposure

My child keeps catching colds; should I be worried about his immune system?

-Normal to have 2 colds that last about 7-10 days per month; may only be totally well for 10

days out of the month

-Recurrent serious illness or more than one unusual illness

Is there any medication I can give my child to help prevent a cold?

-Hand washing

-Water

-Rest

-Healthy diet

-Multivitamin will not hurt

-Very cautious with other herbal medications not approved by the FDA

