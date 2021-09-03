The Doctor Is In: Dr. Christopher Malozzi Discusses Cardio-Oncology

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christopher Malozzi is a cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, exactly the sort of person you want to talk to about heart health, especially the link between heart health and cancer.

Malozzi joins WKRG’s The Doctor Is In to talk about the connection between heart-related issues and cancer treatment.

Malozzi and other doctors like him are the bridge between cancer treatment and treatment for heart conditions. Certain cancer treatments can lead to heart-related issues, and identifying at-risk patients is critical.

The good news is there are ways to manage heart conditions and cancer, according to Malozzi.