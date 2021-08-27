The Doctor Is In: Dr. Amod Amritphale talks women’s heart health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Amod Amritphale is an interventional cardiologist at USA Health in Mobile and he joined WKRG News 5 on Friday, Aug. 20, to talk about women’s heart health.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, and so it’s critically important to have frank conversations about heart health.

Dr. Amritphale talked about heart attack warning signs, risk factors that can lead to heart disease, and a few things women can do to decrease their risk of cardiovascular disease.