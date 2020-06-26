The Doctor Is In: Dangers in Delaying Routine Cancer Screenings – – Cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nicole Angel with the Southern Cancer Center is talking about the dangers in delaying routine cancer screenings.

As a result of the pandemic, multiple issues and concerns have caused patients to delay or miss vital screenings and appointments.

March 2020 saw a pronounced drop in screening rates for breast, colon and cervical cancers, which can be attributed to a halt in screening secondary to COVID-19.

Screening rates for these three cancer types fell as much as 94% from their average for this time of year.

Questions:

What types of cancer screenings should we be getting routinely? Mammogram, colonoscopy, prostate exam, pap test, skin check, low dose CT, etc.

What are some of the dangers of delaying these exams? Can I just skip this year and go back for my exam next year?

If I’m nervous or unable to go to my doctor’s office, are there at-home cancer screenings I can do myself? Self-breast exam, colorectal screening kit, skin check, digestive changes, oral health, changes in weight, fatigue, etc.

Explain how telehealth or virtual visits work. Is this a good option for patients? How effective are they vs. an in-person visit? Can a diagnosis be made through a telehealth visit? Will insurance pay for these?

If I require an in-person exam with my physician, how safe is it for me to visit the office? Or the hospital? What extra steps should I take when preparing for or during my visit?



