The Doctor Is In: Dangers in Delaying Routine Cancer Screenings – – Cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nicole Angel with the Southern Cancer Center is talking about the dangers in delaying routine cancer screenings.
As a result of the pandemic, multiple issues and concerns have caused patients to delay or miss vital screenings and appointments.
March 2020 saw a pronounced drop in screening rates for breast, colon and cervical cancers, which can be attributed to a halt in screening secondary to COVID-19.
Screening rates for these three cancer types fell as much as 94% from their average for this time of year.
Questions:
- What types of cancer screenings should we be getting routinely?
- Mammogram, colonoscopy, prostate exam, pap test, skin check, low dose CT, etc.
- What are some of the dangers of delaying these exams?
- Can I just skip this year and go back for my exam next year?
- If I’m nervous or unable to go to my doctor’s office, are there at-home cancer screenings I can do myself?
- Self-breast exam, colorectal screening kit, skin check, digestive changes, oral health, changes in weight, fatigue, etc.
- Explain how telehealth or virtual visits work.
- Is this a good option for patients?
- How effective are they vs. an in-person visit?
- Can a diagnosis be made through a telehealth visit?
- Will insurance pay for these?
- If I require an in-person exam with my physician, how safe is it for me to visit the office?
- Or the hospital?
- What extra steps should I take when preparing for or during my visit?
