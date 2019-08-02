The Doctor is In: Avoiding Falls in the Home

WKRG News 5
by: WKRG Staff
Director of Rehabilitation Robert Weeks and physical therapist Riley Phillips with Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation talk about avoiding falls in the home.
THE DOCTOR IS IN: Robert Weeks and Riley Phillips with Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation talk about avoiding falls in the home. Ask them your questions now!Posted by WKRG on Friday, August 2, 2019
THE DOCTOR IS IN: Robert Weeks and Riley Phillips with Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation talk about avoiding falls in the home. Ask them your questions now!