The Doctor Is In: Answering your questions about cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cancer. It’s a scary word, and knowing where to start can be overwhelming. That’s why we spoke with a cancer specialist to help answer your questions.

Dr. Brittany Case is a medical oncologist at Southern Cancer Center, and she joined WKRG to talk about when to see your primary care doctor.

Case said to be on the lookout for symptoms including sudden and unintentional weight loss, night sweats, unusual fatigue, any new lumps or masses, and abnormal bleeding and bruising. What should you do when you have these symptoms? Case said to go see your primary care doctor.

Primary care doctors can evaluate your symptoms and direct you to the specialists you need to see. Case also encouraged women to see their OB/GYNs.

