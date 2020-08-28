The Doctor Is In: A Discussion on Cancer Myths

The Doctor Is In

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh sat down with Dr. Brian Heller with Southern Cancer Center to discuss cancer myths.

View the full segment above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories