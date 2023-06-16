MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Dr. Felicia Wilson, Pediatric Hematologist from USA Health, to discuss Sickle Cell Disease and the challenges patients face.
Dr. Wilson answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is sickle cell disease, and how common is it?
- How is it diagnosed?
- What challenges do individuals with sickle cell disease face?
- What are treatment options?
- What are the recent medical advances?
- What does USA Health have to offer patients with sickle cell?