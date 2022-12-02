MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Trauma Surgeon Dr. Ashley Williams-Hogue, M.D. from USA Health to discuss the topic of gun violence.
Watch above for answers to the following questions:
- What is Project Inspire?
- What does being a part of Project Inspire do for young people?
- If community members or business wanted to partner with you on these efforts, how could they get in contact with your outreach team?
Join us on Facebook for a more in depth discussion and have more of your questions answered.