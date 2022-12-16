MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.

Watch above for answers to questions like:

What is this new Medicaid policy?

Who does it benefit?

Why & how did Southern Cancer Center push for a policy change?

