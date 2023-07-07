MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Hundreds of women die each year due to child birth complications. Dr. Claudia Reed DNP, manager of Labor and delivery at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, joined us on The Doctor is In to discuss the seriousness of maternal disparities and how expectant mothers can get the care they need before and after childbirth.
Dr. Reed answers the following questions in the video above:
- Even today, in 2023, women are still dying from childbirth complications in our state and around the nation. How serious is this problem
- How many of these deaths are preventable?
- What are some of the causes?
- Could you talk about the maternal vulnerability index?
- How can we make sure that expectant moms get the care they need before and after childbirth?
- Talk about the Institute of Healthcare Improvement project USA Health is taking part in.