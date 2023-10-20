MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rachel Williams and Katelyn Parnell, MD, from Coastal OBGYN joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss lactation counseling for breastfeeding moms.
Dr. Parnell and Williams answer the following questions in the video above:
- What are some things that make Coastal OB/GYN different from other OB/GYN clinics in the area?
- Why is talking about lactation with your pregnant patients so important?
- What are some of the most common issues new moms face in their breastfeeding journey?
- Why is it important to have lactation services in a mother-focused clinic and not just a pediatric office?
- How does a lactation consultant help a new mom before and after they start breastfeeding?