MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Knee injuries make up over half of sports injuries.
Dr. Chris Patton, orthopaedic surgeon at Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic, joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss knee injuries in sports.
Dr. Patton answers the following questions in the video above:
- What are some common injuries to the knee that you see in sports?
- How do you diagnose the injury to the knee?
- Is an MRI often needed to help in the diagnosis?
- Is surgery always necessary?
- Can physical therapy help the athlete recover from his or her injury?
- ACL tears, what is that?
- Are ACL tears seen in women’s sports?