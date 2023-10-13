MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Healthcare for the Homeless is a nationwide initiative with Franklin Primary that believes everyone deserves quality healthcare regardless of their living situation.

Franklin Primary Health Center is hosting a health fair at Solid Rock Ministries on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The event will include a variety of health screenings such as height and weight measurements, blood sugar levels, dental and vision assessments, HIV tests and more.

Sharon Brammer, CRNP, FNP, from Franklin Primary joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss the Healthcare for the Homeless program and the upcoming health fair.

Brammer answers the following questions in the video above: