MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Healthcare for the Homeless is a nationwide initiative with Franklin Primary that believes everyone deserves quality healthcare regardless of their living situation.
Franklin Primary Health Center is hosting a health fair at Solid Rock Ministries on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The event will include a variety of health screenings such as height and weight measurements, blood sugar levels, dental and vision assessments, HIV tests and more.
Sharon Brammer, CRNP, FNP, from Franklin Primary joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss the Healthcare for the Homeless program and the upcoming health fair.
Brammer answers the following questions in the video above:
- Can you explain the Healthcare for the Homeless program?
- How does the outreach program work in connecting with the homeless community?
- Why is the upcoming health fair on October 17th so significant?
- What challenges does the homeless community face in accessing healthcare, and how does your program address these challenges?
- For viewers interested in supporting the cause, how can they get involved or help?
- What can attendees expect at the health fair, and who should consider attending