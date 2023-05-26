MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Your genes may predict your risk of developing breast cancer. Dr. Lindsey Beakley, breast surgeon from Southern Cancer Center, is here to discuss what she is doing to help patients decrease their risk.

Watch above as Dr. Beakley answers the following questions:

Why was receiving your genetic counseling certification so important to you?

How do genetics play a role in breast cancer?

How many cases of breast cancer are inherited?

What are a patients options if they test positive for a mutation?

