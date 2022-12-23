MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, M.D. from USA Health to discuss eyelid rejuvenation.
Watch above for answers to the following questions:
- What causes the eyelids to look tired?
- Are there any medications or topical products that will help?
- At what age am I a candidate for eyelid surgery?
- Are there other procedures that don’t involve surgery to help with eyelid rejuvenation?
- What can I expect from Radiofrequency Microneedling?
- How do I know if I am a candidate?
Join us on Facebook for a more in depth discussion and have more of your questions answered.