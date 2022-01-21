Doctor Is In: What to do about a stroke

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Shelia Ross from USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to talk about strokes. Strokes are a break in the blood flow to the brain, Ross said, and scans can help doctors identify what’s causing the break.

Ross said when you or someone you know is having a stroke, call an ambulance immediately. Strokes can go badly quickly, and those first responders can not only help the stroke victim but also help prepare doctors before the stroke victim arrives at the hospital.

Watch the video above for more information about strokes.