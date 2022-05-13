MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Doctor Katrina Roberson-Trammell from USA Health to discuss well visits for pediatric patients.

Doctor Roberson-Trammell explains that well visits are a form of preventative care. Well visits give doctors the chance to do an in-depth medical exam and talk with the child and their parents.

Doctor Roberson-Trammell recommends that well visits happen with teens to build strong relationships with patients. Well visits help doctors perform mental health checkups and make sure teens are staying up-to-date on their vaccines.

