MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Jimmy Lawrence from Franklin Primary Health Center joined WKRG News 5 to talk about lupus.

Dr. Lawrence, a board certified rheumatologist, explains that lupus “is a condition where our immune system, our protector, gets confused.”

Symptoms can vary widely for patients, but some symptoms are more common, including joint pain and fatigue. But as Dr. Lawrence points out, lupus can attack any part of the body.

Causes are not always clear, but lupus is often triggered by environmental factors.

