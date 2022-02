MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Jess Mullens an orthopedic from USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to talk about bunions, both their causes and treatment options.

A lot of things can cause bunions, including arthritis and gout. Patients have non-surgical options for treating bunions. Wearing wider shoes can help a lot of patients with bunions. Topical anti-inflammatories can also help.

For more information, including surgical solutions, watch the video above.