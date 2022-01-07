Doctor Is In: Teen mental health during COVID pandemic

SPONSORED CONTENT: The Doctor Is In
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nupur Amritphale, a pediatrician with USA Health, has been seeing patients with mental health problems that have surfaced more with the pandemic. There are several research studies that show a statistically higher number of mental health issues during the global health pandemic, especially in adolescent girls.

Amritphale sits down with WKRG News 5 to talk about teens and mental health during the COVID pandemic. Learn more about warning signs to look for in teenagers and what parents can do to help their children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories