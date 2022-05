MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Doctor Prince Uzoije from Franklin Primary Health Center to discuss Obesity.

Dr. Uzoije was asked questions like:

Why is Obesity such a problem?

What causes Obsesity?

Why is it difficult for people to lose weight?

Is there a misconception of what you eat?

What can you do to lose weight and keep the weight off?

To find out the answers to these questions see the video above.