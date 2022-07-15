MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is OBGYN Doctor Brooke Lenz M.D. from USA Health to discuss minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.
Dr. Lenz answered questions like:
- what does minimally invasive surgery mean?
- what are the advantages of undergoing a minimally invasive surgery?
- what types of problems can be treated with minimally invasive surgery?
- are there any new surgery options that have come out in the last few years?
- how many physicians in your group perform these types of surgeries?
- have you always performed this type of surgery or is it something that you just started doing?