MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is USA Health Professor and Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery Doctor James Slauterbeck, M.D. to discuss meniscus transplants.
Dr. Slauterbeck answered questions like:
- Who might need a meniscus transplant?
- Why does someone need a transplant? What are the benefits?
- What are the alternatives to transplants?
- What if a patient already has some arthritis, can they have a transplant?
- Where do transplant tissues come from?
- Does the patient need medicine to prevent rejection?