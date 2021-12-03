Doctor Is In: Is minimally invasive brain surgery right for you?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Jai Thakur joins WKRG News 5 for an episode of The Doctor Is In, where we talk about minimally invasive brain surgery. These surgeries involve smaller incisions and less collateral damage, meaning, says Thakur, better outcomes for patients.

Thakur says these surgeries are used often to treat brain tumors. More recently, USA Health has started to use these surgeries to treat facial pain and tremors.

Thakur is director of minimally invasive cranial and skull base neurosurgery at USA Health.