Dr. Brittany Case from Southern Cancer Center joined us to discuss a common question among patients, “I’m concerned about a symptom, what should I do next?”

Knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Watch as Dr. Case walks us through the process of identifying a worrisome symptom and the steps taken next to confirm a cancer diagnosis.

She also gives tips for patients preparing for their treatment to begin and what they can expect from their first visit. Dr. Brittany is available for appointments in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Brittany or another Southern Cancer Center provider call 251-625-6897