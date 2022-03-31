MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are learning more about how it’s impacting our lives. For many, especially teens, the pandemic has major mental health impacts.

Dr. Nupur Amritphale, a pediatrician with USA Health, has been seeing patients with mental health problems that have surfaced more with the pandemic. There are several research studies that show a statistically higher number of mental health issues during the global health pandemic, especially in adolescent girls.

Amritphale sits down with WKRG News 5 to talk about teens and mental health during the COVID pandemic. Learn more about warning signs to look for in teenagers and what parents can do to help their children.