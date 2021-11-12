Doctor Is In: Anemia warning signs and what to do about it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nurse practitioner Mary Smith from the Southern Cancer Center joined WKRG News 5 to talk about a condition that affects more than two billion people around the world.

Anemia is the most common blood condition in the world. Smith talks to us in detail about the disease and what you can do to help manage its symptoms and its side effects.

“Anemia is not having enough red blood cells or damaged red blood cells,” Smith says. “You’re going to notice fatigue, being very tired, having headaches, maybe some dizziness, shortness of breath, maybe your heart is racing.”

People also develop strange cravings, Smith says. These are all warning signs that might encourage someone to get tested, which, Smith says, is a simple blood test that can be done at their primary care physician’s office.

To schedule an appointment with Southern Cancer Center, call (251) 625-6897.