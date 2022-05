MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Doctor Matt Barber from Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic to discuss joint replacement.

Dr. Barber was asked questions like:

What is outpatient joint replacement?

What are the advantages of this?

What technologies are you using in joint replacement?

What is the recovery time?

What are the ages of most patients?

To find out the answers to these questions see the video above.