MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Look at the impact donating an organ has on people’s lives. That’s what USA Health doctor Ann Payne-Johnson, M.D., asks us to do when we think about becoming a donor.

Organ donation saves lives, Payne-Johnson said. Organ donation also changes lives for the better.

Payne-Johnson explained that there are two kinds of organ donors. Many people register as an organ donor when they get their driver license. They agree that their organs can be used after their death to help others.

People can also chose to be living organ donors. One of Payne-Johnson’s friends is a living donor and gave a kidney to save another person’s life.

In addition to signing up when you get your driver license, people interested in becoming an organ donor can go to registerme.org.

Here’s how you can sign up to be an organ donor: registerme.org you can also sign up when you get your driver license. Watch the video above to learn more about organ donation.