MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Sarah McMullin, M.D. from USA Health to discuss dance injuries.

Watch above for answers to the following questions:

What are the most common injuries for dancers?

How are these injuries treated?

How can these injuries be prevented?

You grew up participating in sports–what kinds?

What sports pose the most hazardous risk for young women?

Tell us about how you treat both the mind and the body.

