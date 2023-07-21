MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The da Vinci SP (Single Port) is a robot-assisted surgical system that uses a single incision for surgery completion. USA Health is the first provider in the region to offer the da Vinci SP to patients.
Christopher Keel, D.O., FACS, urologist and interim chair of urology from USA Health, joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss the da Vinci SP.
Dr. Keel answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is the da Vinci SP (Single Port)? What is it used for?
- How common are prostatectomies?
- What are the advantages of the da Vinci SP?
- How does this technology benefit patients?
- What is the recovery time following robotic surgery?
- Why is USA Health implementing these technologies?