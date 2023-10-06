MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Center for Healthy Communities, CHC, gives the University of South Alabama a gateway into the community. The purpose of CHC is to bridge the academia of the health system with the community.

Ashley Williams Hogue, MD, director at the Center for Healthy Communities, joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss building healthy communities and CHC’s upcoming event, Medical Town Hall.

Dr. Hogue answers the following questions in the video above: