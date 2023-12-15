MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — William Perez, MD, from USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss blood pressure monitoring for new moms.

Dr. Perez answers the following questions in the video above:

  • How many new mothers will experience blood pressure concerns during their pregnancy? 
  • Does this mean they will have high blood pressure problems for the rest of their lives?
  • What are some of the at-home monitoring programs?
  • Should women be concerned by the diagnosis?
  • What is the Hero for Moms program?
  • Are there other programs?