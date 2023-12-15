MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — William Perez, MD, from USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss blood pressure monitoring for new moms.
Dr. Perez answers the following questions in the video above:
- How many new mothers will experience blood pressure concerns during their pregnancy?
- Does this mean they will have high blood pressure problems for the rest of their lives?
- What are some of the at-home monitoring programs?
- Should women be concerned by the diagnosis?
- What is the Hero for Moms program?
- Are there other programs?