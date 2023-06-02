MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In from USA Health is Dr. Ann Payne-Johnson to discuss alternatives to weight loss injectables.

Watch above for answers to the following questions:

  • Why is there so much media attention on medications for weight loss?
  • Where should a patient start when considering becoming healthier?
  • What options do patients have before starting medication?
  • Why is phentermine no longer the best medication for weight loss?
  • Why should patients not request specific medications?
  • What is recommended when starting to exercise?

