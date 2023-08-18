MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As summer comes to an end, skin damage from the sun becomes more noticeable. Damage such as scars, pigmentation, fine lines and more can be touched up with laser treatments.

Dr. Kimberly Donnellan from USA Health joined us on The Doctor is In to share the advances in laser treatments.

Dr. Donnellan answers the following questions in the video above: