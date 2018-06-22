Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Doctor Is In
The Doctor Is In: How to navigate the process of being diagnosed with cancer
The Doctor Is In: Common cancer myths and misconceptions
The Doctor Is In: Cancer and tumor testing with the Southern Cancer Center
The Doctor Is In: Intravascular Ultrasounds at The Vascular Center in Mobile
The Doctor Is In: Benefits of elderberries with Pure Life Pharmacy
More The Doctor Is In Headlines
The Doctor Is In: Doctor Aaron Wallender talks about jaw surgery
The Doctor is In: Circulation Problems with The Vascular Center of Mobile
The Doctor Is In: Southern Cancer Center – Oral Chemotherapy
The Doctor Is In: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The Doctor Is In: Peripheral Artery Disease
The Doctor Is In: Prostate Cancer
The Doctor is In: Plastic Surgery
The Doctor is In: Cancer 101
The Doctor is In: What is heart failure?
The Doctor is In: Clinical Trials for Cancer Patients