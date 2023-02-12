(NEXSTAR) – Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made a unique announcement in the days leading up to the Super Bowl: his wife, Kylie, would be bringing her OB-GYN to State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child, Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” the center joked.

While speaking with People, Kylie said she would bring two OB-GYNs because she “didn’t necessarily want one to be by themselves.”

“I know they can’t like practice medicine in the hospital that’s out in Arizona, but they’ll be my support person because Jason is of absolutely no use to me in Arizona at any time, even before game time,” she added.

2023 Super Bowl halftime show: 3 things to know

Should Kylie have her baby on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, it would, most likely, be the first time a child is born at the Super Bowl.

Earlier Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls. The Allegretti twins were born in Chicago at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the Chiefs’ hotel, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted Sunday morning to announce his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had her water break the morning of Super Bowl LVII. He was listed as out for the game after being placed on injured reserve following the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.