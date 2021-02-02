Super Bowl LV Week: What’s going on in Tampa on Tuesday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You can feel the excitement in the air in Tampa Bay as we reach the final countdown ahead of this year’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

With just six days left until Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, there is plenty to do on both sides of the bay and plenty to look forward to as the days go on. J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live at 10 a.m. to break down the latest Super Bowl LV events going on in our area.

In Clearwater, all eyes will be on Nick the Dolphin on Tuesday afternoon. While Twitter data research shows a majority of America is rooting for the Chiefs, Tampa Bay wants to know what Nick’s Pick is.

The rescued bottlenose dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium will make his big game prediction Tuesday afternoon. Nick is currently six for six in recent sports predictions and correctly picked the outcome of last year’s Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, if you’re on the Tampa side of the bay, the Super Bowl Experience will be opening up again on Wednesday. Tickets to the experience at Julian B. Lane Park are already sold out, but you don’t need a reservation to check out the setup at Curtis Hixon or along the Riverwalk.

If you want to check out any of the Super Bowl Experience setups, or just get around downtown Tampa this week without having to deal with traffic, Pirate Water Taxi is an option.

There’s also a lot of feel-good news coming out of the Tampa Bay area. Two more nurses received a surprise message from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on Monday with a personal invite to cheer the Bucs on in the Super Bowl. The two nurses from Moffitt Cancer Center will be among the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers in the stands at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers organization also surprised an 8-year-old boy on Monday who caught their attention with his home-made jersey. A Bucs van showed up at Twin Lakes Elementary School on Monday to deliver Julian Casillas an autographed Jason Pierre-Paul jersey.

8 On Your Side is Your Official Bucs Station and will stream live every day at 10 a.m. ET to break down what’s happening in our area ahead of the big game. Our live updates will run through Saturday so you can stay updated all week on the latest Super Bowl news.

J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live every morning with details on all the Super Bowl-related events and activities in our area. Gabrielle Shirley and Daisy Ruth will join them live from out in the community to show how Tampa is transforming into a championship host town. Starting Wednesday, Meteorologist Amanda Holly will also join the stream to help look ahead to the forecast for Sunday’s game.

Once you’ve caught up on everything happening in Tampa Bay for the day, make sure to check back at 1 p.m. ET when J.B. Biunno will also join “Big Game Bound” to bring you the latest news and analysis ahead of the Super Bowl.