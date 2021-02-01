Super Bowl LV countdown: How Tampa is getting ready for Chiefs vs. Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Excitement is in the air in Tampa as we’re now less than a week away from Super Bowl LV, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take the field at home at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The City of Tampa and the entire Tampa Bay area will be buzzing with activity this week leading up to the Super Bowl, and we’re going to have you covered every step of the way.

8 On Your Side is Your Official Bucs Station and will stream live every day at 10 a.m. ET to break down what’s happening in our area ahead of the big game. Our live updates begin Monday and will run through Saturday so you can stay updated all week on the latest Super Bowl news.

J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live every morning with details on all the Super Bowl-related events and activities in our area. Gabrielle Shirley and Daisy Ruth will join them live from out in the community to show how Tampa is transforming into a championship host town. Starting Wednesday, Meteorologist Amanda Holly will also join the stream to help look ahead to the forecast for Sunday’s game.

Gabrielle visited The Sail Plaza in downtown Tampa Monday, where fans can head to grab food and drinks after taking in the sights along the Riverwalk. It’s also the perfect spot to catch the Super Bowl laser light show this weekend.

Daisy was live with the regional vice president of Winn Dixie, which is holding drive-through COVID-friendly Big Game experiences at several store locations in Tampa Bay.

Once you’ve caught up on everything happening in Tampa Bay for the day, make sure to check back at 1 p.m. ET when J.B. Biunno will also join “Big Game Bound” to bring you the latest news and analysis ahead of the Super Bowl.