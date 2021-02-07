PHOTOS FROM THE BIG GAME: Chiefs face Buccaneers on their home turf

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

1ST QUARTER

The Super Bowl has kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting the first possession. The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Line judge Sarah Thomas #53 looks on in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Honorary Super Bowl captains, nurse Suzie Dorner, educator Trimaine Davis and veteran James Martin react on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Rob Gronkowski #87 following a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PREGAME

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady goes for a seventh ring, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Patrick Mahomes seeks a second in a row with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first Super Bowl with the host team playing in its home stadium. The Chiefs are trying to become the first repeat champs since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

More than the youth of Patrick Mahomes or the agelessness of Tom Brady, the most compelling story about this year’s Super Bowl is the fact it’s happening at all. It took nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests, thousands of Zoom meetings, a few dozen reschedulings and an untold amount of flexibility for the NFL to not miss a single of the 269 regular-season and postseason games amid a pandemic.







Tampa Bay Buccaneers listen during Alicia Keys performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: H.E.R. performs “America The Beautiful” before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

