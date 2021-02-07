PHOTOS FROM THE BIG GAME: Chiefs face Buccaneers on their home turf

1ST QUARTER
The Super Bowl has kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting the first possession. The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.
PREGAME
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady goes for a seventh ring, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Patrick Mahomes seeks a second in a row with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first Super Bowl with the host team playing in its home stadium. The Chiefs are trying to become the first repeat champs since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.
More than the youth of Patrick Mahomes or the agelessness of Tom Brady, the most compelling story about this year’s Super Bowl is the fact it’s happening at all. It took nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests, thousands of Zoom meetings, a few dozen reschedulings and an untold amount of flexibility for the NFL to not miss a single of the 269 regular-season and postseason games amid a pandemic.
The Big Game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. here on WKRG News 5.