Jaquiski Tartt & Jimmie Ward will represent Mobile in the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against Jaquiski Tartt #29 of the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two former Davidson Warriors will play on football’s biggest stage when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl.

Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward will suit up for the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Tartt led all 49ers defenders with eight tackles in the NFC Championship game. Ward had four tackles against the Green Bay Packers.

Tartt and Ward helped Davidson win the 6A Region 1 title back in 2009. The Warriors were knocked out of the playoffs by Pratville in the third round.

The 49ers and Chiefs will battle in Miami in Super Bowl 54 on February 2nd.