TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rob Gronkowski has long said Tom Brady is the only quarterback he wanted to play with. But if Gronk plans on playing in 2022, he’ll have to do so without Brady as his quarterback.

Apparently, there’s one quarterback who could change the future hall of famers mind. Asked during a Q-and-A for Autograph NFTs, who he’d want his QB to be Gronkowski didn’t hesitate.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, according to MassLive.com. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Gronkowski is scheduled to become a free agent in March if he plans to play in 2022. Current Bengals tight end C.J Uzomah also hitting free agency, which makes Cininatti look like an intriguing destination for Gronk if he were to continue to play next year.

The Bengals are set to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl 56.