Google’s new Super Bowl ad leaves audiences in tears with real-life story of ‘Loretta’

If you don’t want to cry at your desk, you might want to skip watching Google’s new ad for the Super Bowl.
The beginning of the ad starts with a man asking Google how to not forget in an attempt to keep the memory of his late wife alive.
The rest of the ad showcases the real story of a Google employee’s grandfather and his life with his wife.
Officials say the employee’s grandfather even lent his voice for the advertisement.
