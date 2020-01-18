Column: Titans continually spoil NFL’s idea of fun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Let’s be real. The Titans are not the NFL’s idea of an easy team to generate hype around.

The Titans were given one primetime game for the entire season. It was a Thursday night game in Jacksonville in Week 3.

So for those in charge of planning the upcoming 2019 NFL season, the Titans weren’t scheduled to be a major part of it. But, the Titans played spoiler to the NFL’s intended narratives starting week one.

The amount of hype in Cleveland and around the nation for the Browns was frankly irresponsible.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason and Baker Mayfield’s record-setting rookie campaign was enough for people to look past the historical losing, the first-time head coach, and what history tells us about quarterback sophomore seasons. And yet, many NFL experts picked them to go to the Super Bowl.

Insert Tennessee.

With CBS’s top crew on the call and in front of a national audience, the Titans put the hype train to a screeching halt. A sea of orange dressed in fresh-out-of-the-box Mayfield and Beckham jerseys watched their Super Bowl team lose to the nobody team from Nashville 43-13.

Now, to week 10.

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes was set to make his miraculous return to play after missing three weeks recovering from a dislocated knee cap. He threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

But, the Titans won that game. Once again, they spoiled the storyline pre-written for this game.

Then, there was the playoff hunt.

Despite being the NFL’s hottest team down the stretch, many wanted to see Mike Tomlin pull off a coach-of-the-year-worthy job by turning his squad into a playoff team, despite missing their Hall of Fame quarterback – Ben Roethlisberger.

Instead, the Titans spoiled the fun and took the 6th seed in the AFC.

The Titans were set to face the Patriots in what many thought may be Tom Brady’s last game at Gillette. So, let’s send him off with one last win, shall we?

“Nope,” said the Titans, probably.

Not only did that scrappy team from the Music City find a way to win, they fully spoiled Brady’s last image from the place he gifted with an excess of winning and success. What may have been his final throw in Gillette, was a pick-6.

Ok, so no Brady vs. Mahomes match up in the AFC Championship, but at least the league will still get to see the quarterbacks of the future – Jackson vs. Mahomes.

“Sorry, NFL.”

The Titans single-handily ruined America’s chance to see the football-altering rush attack from Jackson and Co. make its run through the playoffs.

The constant doubt around the 2019 Titans is the reason they say they’re still playing in 2020.

“I feel like it’s not a bad place to be in my opinion. People are counting us out. They’re always counting us out. That should make you go into the game feeling like less pressure because if no one expects you to do anything, why not prove them wrong?” said Kevin Byard, actually.

They’ve seen your predictions and storylines, and the NFL’s rushing king has run right through them.