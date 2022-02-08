LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — You probably remember hall of famer Terrell Owens as a cocky and confident wide receiver who played with the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Owens had a mostly sensational 15-year career playing for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati. He is second to Jerry Rice in receiving yards and third in touchdown catches behind Rice and Randy Moss.

However, these days you’ll find a much calmer T.O. promoting his fashion, wine, and candle lines.

Yes, wax candles. You can check them out here.

Click on the video above to see what Owens has been up to since leaving the National Football League.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)